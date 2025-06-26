CJIA welcomes historic landing of KLM’s Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

TIME stood still for a moment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Wednesday as Guyana witnessed aviation history – the inaugural landing of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, operated by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The modern, state-of-the-art aircraft touched down at 16:08hrs, arriving from Amsterdam via St. Maarten with 126 passengers. This marks the first time a Boeing 787-10, the largest and most advanced model of the Dreamliner family, has landed in Guyana — a milestone in the country’s push to become a regional hub for international air travel.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome the KLM Boeing 787-10 to Cheddi Jagan International Airport,” said CJIA CEO, Ramesh Ghir. “This historic landing is a testament to the ongoing modernisation and expansion of our airport infrastructure, which now positions CJIA to receive some of the world’s most advanced and efficient aircraft.”

The Dreamliner is celebrated for its impressive fuel efficiency, reduced environmental footprint, and world-class passenger experience. With larger windows, lower cabin altitude, improved air quality, and quieter operations, the 787-10 offers a premium travel experience while promoting sustainability in aviation.

KLM, the Dutch flag carrier and the world’s oldest airline still operating under its original name, officially launched its GEO route on June 4, 2025. The addition of the Dreamliner is expected to strengthen connectivity between Guyana and Europe, opening new doors for trade, tourism, and diaspora engagement.

Airport officials, government representatives, and aviation enthusiasts gathered to witness the momentous arrival, which also signals CJIA’s readiness to accommodate a new generation of international carriers and long-haul aircraft.

With CJIA’s infrastructure expansion and Guyana’s emergence on the global stage, the arrival of KLM’s 787-10 is being hailed not only as a technical achievement but a symbol of Guyana’s growing role in international aviation.