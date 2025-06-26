President Ali urges parents to uplift, reassure pupils, regardless of NGSA results

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that the government will continue its investments to ensure that the quality of education accessed at the perceived top schools is the same quality of education that is at every school across the country.

The Head of State made these remarks in a congratulatory address to pupils who received their results for the 2025 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on Wednesday.

During his heartfelt address, he told those pupils that they have their whole life ahead of them, and the examinations they sat do not determine their future.

“This is not an exam to determine who is better than who. This is an exam that is administered at a very early stage in your life. Do not use this as a basis which you determine your future,” he said.

He implored parents to use the moment to band together and reassure their children, those who did exceptionally well and those who may not have gotten the results they would have liked.

“Our role is to nurture our children and let them understand that life is a continuous journey… at 11 and 12, I implore you not to pressure our children into believing that this is the most defining moment of their life,” he added.

Further, he indicated that this moment should be used as one of inspiration where parents, elders, and teachers take the responsibility to nurture them into the next phase of development in their lives.

However, he told the pupils, “You have so much time ahead of you, and we as a government are going to invest to ensure that the quality of education at the best school in your head is the same quality that is at every school across our country.”

This, he said, will bring access to the same laboratories, the same technical education, the same quality of teaching and the same quality of learning material.

Against this backdrop, President Ali expressed pride in the tremendous improvement seen in all subject areas.

This, he said, tells the story that the critical investments being made by the government are yielding the expected results.

“It tells you that our capability and capacity is improving,” he expressed.

To this end, he further congratulated the students who sat the NGSA this year, adding, “I’m so proud of all of you. I want all of you to recommit yourselves to doing the best you can do for yourself, to be the best you can be for yourself.”