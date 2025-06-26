Canada joins OAS, Carter Center to ensure ‘fair, accessible’ elections

Canada has pledged its support for inclusive and transparent elections in Guyana, ahead of the country’s general and regional polls set for September 1, 2025.

The commitment was announced by Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, during a Canada Day reception held Tuesday evening at his official residence in Georgetown.

Addressing guests, which included members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, and government officials, Mr Sigouin said:

“And with the elections coming up in Guyana on September 1, Canada, will work with the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities. We will work with the Organization of American States, and we will work with the Carter Center to ensure accessibility, transparency, and fairness, because a strong democracy makes for a strong nation.”

In addition to electoral support, the High Commissioner emphasised Canada’s long-term commitment to Guyana’s broader development goals.

He noted that Canada remains a steadfast partner in areas such as climate resilience, education, and economic development.

Reflecting on the enduring relationship between the two countries, he shared Canada’s vision for continued collaboration in strengthening Guyana’s development and safeguarding its sovereignty.

International observers are commonly present during national elections to help ensure the process is free, fair, and transparent. These independent teams, often made up of representatives from international organisations and foreign governments, monitor various aspects of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Tuesday, noted that some 24 political parties seeking to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections have submitted symbols for the approval of the commission.

The submissions were made in response to a notice inviting potential contesting parties to submit their respective symbols no later than June 23.

Political parties are required to submit their respective list of candidates on nomination day set for July 14, 2025, along with a copy of the pre-approved symbol to the Chief Elections Officer.

This process forms part of the official recognition process for political parties contesting the polls.