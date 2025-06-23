Singles category of Caribbean Regional TT Championship…Van Lange reaches round of 16 as local men crash out

Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange reached the furthest on Sunday in the singles category when action concluded in the men’s singles category at the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships in Bridgetown Barbados.

Van Lange battled Puerto Rico’s Angel Naranjo in the best of 7 sets contest at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

He lost the first and second sets 11-6 and 11-5 before putting in a stiffer challenge afterwards but still lost 11-8, 11-9 in straight sets 4-0.

While on Saturday Van Lange won his round of 32 clash when he faced Barbados’ Romario Gill in a match that went the distance.

It was a see-saw encounter up until the 7th set with the games leveled 3-3 before Van Lange showed pedigree and fitness to clinch the final 11-5.

Shemar Britton lost his round of 32 clash to Dominican Republic’s Ramon Vila 4-2.

He lost the first set 11-4 but found his touch to win the second 11-9.

He however lost the third 11-4 but won the fourth 13-11, with Vila upping the ante to win the remaining set and claim the game.

Niran Bissu also lost his round of 32 match up 4-1 to Dominican Republic’s Rafael Cabrera.

While in doubles action Guyana men’s doubles pairs crashed out at the round of 16.

Shemar Britton and Jonathan Van Lange after advancing to the round of 16 could not overcome Cuba’s Adrian Perez and Diomar Arguelle.

The Guyanese won the first two sets 11-8 and 11-9 but were unable to keep the momentum as they lost the next three sets 11-5, 13-11 and 17-15.

Niran Bissu and Elishaba Johnson also lost in straight sets to Barbados’ pair Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knights, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Mikael Hazelwood and Tykel Pierre, to bow out at the round of 16.