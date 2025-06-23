‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand Football… Teams for knock-out round confirmed following end of group stages

The line up for the knockout rounds are now confirmed following the completion of the group stages of the third-edition of the One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Football Competition in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

Goal IQ ahead of their final Group ‘D’ game was languishing in the third place on 6-points behind Bomberz (9 points) and YMCA (6 points) but put in a blistering display to trounce YMCA 3-1, knocking them out of the next round and taking over the top group spot based on a better goal difference of +6 to +4 ahead of Bomberz, the two ending on 9 points each.

Also booking a place in the knockout round having found themselves in third going into their final group match was HH Ballers who shoved out One Syde also on goal difference, +4 to +3. Turf President were scheduled to face HH Ballers in their last match but failed to show up which handed Ballers 3 points and 3 goals, this was enough to upstage One Syde and send them out of the competition.

The final two matches in the queens competition went as anticipated with the GDF ending as the top side in Group ‘A’ with a perfect record of three wins from as many matches whilst defending champions Speightland have also gained their place in the next round as the second place team in Group ‘B’ following a huge 11-0 hammering of Rockstone.

The quarter finals will kick off on Friday and this will see only winners advancing from this stage. The semifinal line-up amongst the queens has already been confirmed and will be played on July 5th.

Iconic Ballers will take on Hururu while defending champions Speightland will face their toughest opponent yet in the GDF as they seek to earn a place in the final.

Following are the results of the final group stage matches.

Game 1

Young Gunners 6 vs Lil Ballers 2

Omarion Ramsammy 6th, 13th Rashawn Pitte 18th

Kelvin Hintzen 15th, 20th Randy Ramdihol 19th

Selwyn Barnes 19th, 5th

Game 2 – Queens

GDF 6 vs Circuitville 1

Glengy Lewis 3rd Euclin Ashby 8th

Jalade Trim 12th, 17th, 18th

Glendy Lewis 13th

Shenessa Cornelius 22nd

Game 3

HH Ballers were awarded a walkover from Turf President

Game 4 – Queens

Speghtland 11 vs Rockstone 0

Lakeisha Pearson 4th, 6th, 12th, 15th, 19th

Tennacia Williams 13th, 14th

Sasha James 18th, 23rd

Nikita Wayne 21st, 23rd

Game 5

UDK Victors were awarded a walkover from Spaniards

Game 6

LA Ballers 8 vs Team Minerals 3

Marcus Tudor 1st, 2nd, 5th, 26th, 27th Kelroy Anthony 11th

Kevin Gentle 14th, 19th Delon Charter 12th

Mickle Jeffers 23rd Dermain King 22nd

Game 7

YMCA 1 vs Goal IQ 3

Jamal Bentick 22nd Deshawn Joseph 9th

Donovan Francis 15th

Shane Haynes 25th