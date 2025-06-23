Police probing shooting incident near Minister Edghill’s South Ruimveldt home

-19 spent shells recovered, suspect yet to be arrested

CRIME sleuths are currently investigating the alleged discharge of a loaded firearm which occurred at about 20:10hrs on Saturday evening at Sugar Cane Road in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, by an unidentified male (name, age, ethnicity, address unknown) who was in a black Mercedes Benz vehicle.

According to a police statement, investigations revealed that there was a ‘social’ at the home of Richard Austin, a 69-year-old businessman of Sugar Cane Road, South Ruimveldt, with several students who had recently written the CXC examination. They were invited by Austin’s 16-year-old son, a student who also wrote the CXC exams.

“According to eyewitness reports, a 15-year-old female student who was at the ‘social’ and the suspect were standing next to a black Mercedes Benz vehicle parked on the road, and they were hugging. Shortly after, the suspect entered the car and drove off at a fast rate. As the car was moving, the suspect pointed a handgun through the driver’s side window, discharged several rounds in the air, and continued to drive heading west until the vehicle disappeared,” the release said.

The registration number of the car was not seen.

The release added that the scene was processed by detectives, and 19 9mm spent shells were found.

“When questioned, the 15-year-old female student refused to disclose the identity of the male (suspect) she was with,” the release said, adding that efforts are presently being made to locate the suspect and the motor car.

The shooting incident occurred near the home of Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.