National push strengthens as First Lady leads HPV vaccination drive at Kato

A GROWING national effort to immunise young people against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is gaining momentum, with First Lady Arya Ali spearheading a major vaccination drive in Kato, Region Eight.

The initiative, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, is part of a wider campaign to reduce cervical cancer rates in Guyana, particularly among Indigenous girls and women, who are disproportionately affected.

“Currently we are doing daily HPV vaccines. Staff have been going out to the fields, going to schools, going to homes, going out to the communities and house to house to get the population coverage,” Lisa Augustus, Senior Health Visitor for Region Eight’s Maternal and Child Health Department told the Guyana Chronicle.

(HPV) is a very common group of over 100 related viruses that primarily infect the skin and mucous membranes. It is sexually transmitted and can lead to cervical cancer.

The vaccine prevents this. Young men are encouraged to take the vaccine as they too can be affected.

“Currently for this January to June half year, we are at 56 per cent coverage within the nine-16 age group, which is the age group we are targeting, but of course we are offering it to persons up to age 45 years, both males and females.”

Still, Augustus noted that some persons remain hesitant.

“We still have pockets of persons with a bit of hesitancy who haven’t decided if they want it, but due to this advocacy from First Lady, we will get more persons taking it.”

The campaign in Kato last week was led by First Lady Arya Ali, who praised the community’s response and encouraged others across the country to follow suit.

“Your commitment to protecting your children and your community is something that the entire country could learn from. By vaccinating our girls and even our boys now, we are building a healthier more resilient future for our Guyana,” the First Lady said.

She was joined by Chinese Ambassador Yang Yang, who emphasised the broader significance of the effort: “Today’s initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Health delivers a powerful message that fruition is empowerment. Encouraging young girls to take the HPV vaccine will not only protect them from cervical cancer [but], we are investing in a healthier, more resilient future for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Augustus stressed that early vaccination is critical to building immunity before potential exposure to the virus.

“Why we are stressing on young people to get the vaccine, is because before initiation, before sexual contact we would like them to be inoculated and build that immunity,” Augustus explained.

“Studies have shown that cervical cancer is the leading cause of illness and death in Amerindian girls and women of childbearing age,” Augustus said.

“It is [the] only way to prevent cervical cancer. The work that we are doing is evidence based, the vaccines have been very effective,” she added, urging those who may still be reluctant to consider taking the vaccine.