Norton admits to early division in APNU+AFC

-says AFC had requested its own ‘component’ in parliament

-expresses his party’s willingness to make another attempt to form a coalition before Sept. 1 polls

AS the September 1 polls draw closer, the division between the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) continues to deepen, with both parties now publicly acknowledging past and present tensions within the APNU+AFC coalition.

Appearing on ‘The Conversation Tea’ podcast on Sunday, PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton revealed that there were early signs of fragmentation within the alliance, citing a specific proposal made during his tenure as leader.

“I recall when at one time, some people in the AFC made a proposal… for the AFC to have its own component in Parliament and the PNC to have its own component. I rejected it because I said it will generate problems. I must put on the table that [Khemraj] Ramjattan [had] agreed, and we [worked] towards dealing with it,” Norton said.

He added, “Politics, unfortunately, and friendship are two different things, and I do believe that there was a lot of scope for us to work things out. But unfortunately, political playing fields are not like that.”

His comments come amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding whether the two parties can reach an agreement to contest the next elections under a unified platform.

Also speaking on the podcast was AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, who indicated that the difficulties extend beyond himself and Mr. Norton.

“I don’t believe this is a question of personal commitment between Aubrey and I,” Hughes said. “It can be narrowed to the question of commitment of the leadership, the fact that we have set up the apparatus, the various people that met, people have travelled from overseas, etcetera. So, I don’t think it can be narrowed to personal commitment. There is a political dynamic, as in the political entities that we represent, that perhaps play a greater role in arriving at a solution.”

With the coalition’s future still uncertain, the possibility of a united opposition front before September 1 remains in serious doubt.

When asked candidly if there is a possibility for a coalition, Norton responded with a definitive answer, stating that the PNCR is willing to try.

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) leader, David Hinds, who also appeared on the podcast, expressed his belief in the possibility of a coalition between the two parties, and admitted that he would concede to the requests of the two larger parties.

Meanwhile, three AFC members have crossed over to APNU. These persons are Sherod Duncan, Deonarine Ramsaroop, and Juretha Fernandes, with the latter touted as the APNU-WPA’s prime ministerial candidate.