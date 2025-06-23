Natasha Singh-Lewis resigns from PNCR, Parliament

-thanks Granger, Harmon for opportunity to serve

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Human Services Natasha Singh-Lewis, in a shocking turn of events is the latest person to resign from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the National Assembly.

Singh-Lewis is the third senior opposition member in recent weeks to part ways with the party. Her resignation comes just days after that of PNCR member Amanza Walton-Desir.

In her Letter of Resignation, which was seen by the Guyana Chronicle, she stated, “It is with profound regret, but driven by deep-seated conviction and an unwavering duty to the people who entrusted me with their vote, that I tender my immediate resignation.”

With this, she thanked former President David Granger and former Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon for their confidence in her, which allowed her to serve the 12th Parliament. She made no mention of the current opposition leader, Aubrey Norton.

Her resignation follows a series of defections from the PNCR, the most recent being Walton-Desir, who resigned last week and launched her own political movement.

Additionally, former MP, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, two weeks ago, also resigned with immediate effect. She has endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for the upcoming elections.

Further, Regional Chairman for Region Four and former PNCR executive member Daniel Seeram also endorsed the PPP/C.

In a public Facebook post, Seeram expressed his support for President Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, stating, “After fruitful discussions and careful considerations on matters of national and regional development, I am pleased to endorse President Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term to lead the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

James Bond, a key figure in the PNCR, has also thrown his support behind President Ali.

These developments and defections further point to internal strife, and continues to cast doubt on the PNCR’s stability ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections.