Adriana Younge laid to rest

Scores of people from all walks of life came out on Sunday to bid farewell to 11-year-old Adriana Younge, who was discovered dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Three internationally respected forensic pathologists conducted a post-mortem examination and a comprehensive investigation was led by a retired Canadian homicide investigator. It was determined that she died by drowning and that there was no evidence of foul play. These Faith Greene and News Room photos were taken at the Vergenoegen Cemetery where a viewing and the funeral service were held before she was buried at the Vergenoegen Cemetery