‘Killa’ allegedly fatally stabs truck porter at Port Kaituma

THE police are investigating the alleged murder of Rayon Lall, a 23-year-old truck porter of Port Kaituma, North West District, which occurred on Sunday at the Port Kaituma waterfront in Region One.

“Investigations revealed that at approximately 05:00 hrs this morning (Sunday) Lall was brought to the Port Kaituma Police Station by Ewart Mingo, a 26-year-old porter. Lall sustained a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

“A Police rank promptly escorted Lall to the Port Kaituma Hospital for medical attention. However, while receiving treatment, the victim succumbed. The body was subsequently placed in the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination,” a police release said.

It added that acting on information received, ranks proceeded to Train Line, Port Kaituma, at around 16:30hrs on Sunday, where they arrested the suspect, Mark Junior George, also known as ‘Killa’, a 24-year-old gold miner of Albouystown, who had previously served a three-year sentence for a narcotics offence.

“The suspect was informed of the allegation against him, cautioned, and informed of his rights. In response, he told the Police: ‘The man violated me.’

“He was arrested and taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was processed and placed in custody. He was wearing the same clothing with which he allegedly committed the act,” the police said.