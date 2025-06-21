Labour Ministry hosts child labour awareness session at Stewartville Secondary

AS part of its ongoing national campaign to raise awareness about child labour, the Ministry of Labour conducted a sensitisation session at Stewartville Secondary School, targeting Grade 10 students. The interactive session was led by Labour Officer for Region Three, Ms. Sueanna Martin, and aimed to educate students about the realities and dangers of child labour in Guyana and beyond.

The session formed part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to empower youth with knowledge about their rights and the legal protections in place to ensure their education, health, and development are not compromised by exploitative labour practices.

Students were engaged on several critical topics, including: The definition and forms of child labour, especially those deemed hazardous or exploitative; the worst forms of child labour, such as trafficking, forced labour, and work that endangers a child’s well-being; the impact of child labour on education and overall development; social and economic drivers that contribute to child labour in communities; and National and international laws protecting children’s rights

Ms. Martin stressed the importance of early education and awareness in combatting child labour, noting that informed students become advocates for themselves and their peers. She also highlighted the government’s commitment to eradicating child labour through education, community outreach, and enforcement of labour standards.

The Ministry of Labour continues to collaborate with schools, communities, and civil society organisations to ensure every child in Guyana enjoys the right to a safe, nurturing, and education-focused childhood.