GECOM receives 28 party symbols ahead of June 22 deadline

WITH the June 22, 2025 deadline fast approaching for the submission of party symbols for this year’s General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced that it has so far received 28 submissions.

Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, confirmed the figure, noting that out of the 28 parties that submitted symbols, 16 were present at Thursday’s stakeholders’ meeting. “To date, 28 symbols were submitted. 16 of those parties attended yesterday’s meeting,” Ward stated.

Thursday’s session was largely geared toward education and preparation for the upcoming polls.

The submission of symbols is a key procedural requirement ahead of the September 1, 2025 elections, as it forms part of the official recognition process for political parties contesting the polls. All political parties desirous of contesting General and Regional Elections are required to submit a symbol for approval by GECOM before Nomination Day set for July 14, 2025.

Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Cap. 1:03, applications for party symbols must include both printed and electronic versions (on a flash drive) of the respective symbols. Applications must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly labelled: “Application for Symbol – General and Regional Elections – 2025” and received no later than June 22, 2025.

Applications must be addressed to the Chairman of GECOM, 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown.

Alternatively, applications for symbol approval—along with the electronic version—can be submitted online via the official GECOM portal at: https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/gre2025/symbols, or by scanning the QR code provided on the official notice.

For further information, parties can contact GECOM at 225-0277-9, 226-6557, or 223-9650, or visit the Commission’s website at www.gecom.org.gy.

Regarding symbol submissions, Deputy Chief Election Officer, Aneal Giddings, clarified that while symbols are rarely disqualified, similarity between them can cause concern. “If a party submits a symbol similar to one already received, they are usually asked to make adjustments.”

On the issue of electoral readiness, Giddings reported that GECOM is actively progressing through the pre-election checklist. The period for symbol submissions is currently ongoing, and approvals are expected by July 4, 2025. Claims and objections are wrapping up, and the preparation of the Revised List of Electors is underway. That list will be publicised for 21 days.

Following the approval of party symbols, GECOM will move on to the Nomination Day process, after which members of the Disciplined Services—including the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service, and the Guyana Defence Force—are scheduled to cast their ballots on August 22, 2025. The rest of the electorate will head to the polls on September 1, 2025.