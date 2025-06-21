CANU rank testifies about fatal 2021 Dartmouth raid

CONSTABLE Adrian Moore, a member of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and former officer of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, on Tuesday, gave a detailed account of the September 2021 police operation that led to the fatal shooting of Dartmouth businessman, Orin Boston.

His testimony came during the ongoing manslaughter trial of SWAT officer, Constable Sherwin Peters, 34, who is unrepresented by legal counsel. The prosecution, led by State Counsel Latifah Elliot, is currently presenting its case.

According to Moore, on September 14, 2021, he and approximately 10 other SWAT ranks received instructions from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gordon that they were to head to the Essequibo Coast for an anti-crime operation. He said the team was fully armed.

The CANU rank told the court that he was issued a primary weapon—an AR-15 with a torchlight attachment—and a secondary weapon, a Glock pistol.

According to him, the officers departed from SWAT Unit at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown to Parika, then on to Supenaam, and eventually arrived at the Guyana Police Force Training School in Suddie.

Upon arrival, Moore said ASP Gordon instructed them to remain “battle prepped” until further orders. The following day, he recalled instructions were given for raids to be conducted in multiple locations. Officers, Moore noted, were briefed on their rules of engagement.

“We were told of the firing orders—that you can only fire if you’re in serious danger and unable to defend yourself by any other means,” Moore testified.

Around 4:00 a.m. on September 15, 2021, the team arrived at a property in Dartmouth with two houses in one yard. The unit was split into Alpha and Bravo teams. Moore, who was in the Alpha team along with Peters, was ordered to “break down” the doors and search the houses.

“I used a ram to breach the first door. After the door was breached, the team flooded the house where several females were. Nothing was found, so we moved to the second house,” Moore said.

In the second building, Moore said he and Constable Lewis entered the first room, where they found two children. “I shouted ‘Police! Police! Get on the ground!’ I then instructed the children to go outside,” he recounted.

Moments later, he heard a loud explosion.

“I went to the second room and saw a male of African descent. He was big built and had what appeared to be blood coming from his shoulders. His upper body was on the bed, and his legs were on the ground,” Moore said.

According to him, Constable Peters, Constable Millington, and Lance Corporal Grenville were in the room with the injured man. “Peters was trying to assist him,” Moore recalled.

He testified that the man, later identified as 29-year-old Orin Boston, was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital. Following the raid, Moore recalled that the team went back to the Police training school where he subsequently learned that Boston had died.

Moore emphasised in his testimony that Peters was among those who tried to help Boston and that the victim sustained no additional injuries during transport for medical attention.

The trial continues in the new week at the High Court in Essequibo.

In a statement, the police said that SWAT unit officers conducted the operation in the wee morning hours, during which they went to Boston’s home to carry out a search.

According to the police, a “confrontation” occurred between Boston and the officers, resulting in him being shot—an account disputed by his wife.

Constable Peters has since been charged with manslaughter in relation to the fatal shooting. He was granted $1 million bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.