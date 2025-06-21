GraceKennedy responds to Guyana invitation

FOOD and financial services conglomerate, GraceKennedy Limited (GK), has said it is thrilled about the recent invitation to set up manufacturing operations in Guyana and has indicated that it will continue to leverage available opportunities in the oil-rich territory as well as the wider Caribbean.

Commenting on the appeal for GK — one of the region’s largest food manufacturers — to expand its footprint in Guyana, Group CEO Frank James said he is encouraged by the possibilities.

“GraceKennedy has had a presence in Guyana that spans many decades and we will work to build on this as we also explore new opportunities in that country and throughout the wider region,” he said in response to Jamaica Observer queries.

The invitation which was extended by Guyana’s Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh, during a recent Jamaican export and investment mission, welcomed the prominent Jamaican company to “set up shop” in Guyana, highlighting its global reach and trusted-brand reputation as valuable assets to Guyana’s agro-industrial development.

“We would be delighted for you to come to Guyana to set up a manufacturing presence in Guyana,” Singh told a representative of the company who had enquired about investment opportunities during the trade mission.

The invitation, which aligns with Guyana’s broader strategy of attracting foreign direct investment into its agro-processing sector, also supports GraceKennedy’s ongoing mission to expand its regional footprint through strategic partnerships and manufacturing initiatives.

Highlighting Guyana’s growing potential as a hub for agro-processing, backed by its large cultivation of fresh fruits and vegetables, the minister pointed to the country’s thriving coconut industry as an area of opportunity, he believes that GK, through its world-famous brand, could push more value-added offerings.

“The truth is, GraceKennedy coconut water should have in the fine print – Product of Guyana. Your coconuts shouldn’t come from Thailand, your coconuts should come from Guyana,” he said, as he underscored the potential for packaging and branding Guyana-grown crops under the Grace brand.

The minister further said that Guyana stands ready to facilitate GraceKennedy’s entry to the country, whether independently or through partnership with local manufacturers. “It can be a Guyanese manufacturer, and you work out with them your standards, branding and labelling; that is also a possibility.”

GK’s food division, which now accounts for about 70 per cent of its total business, earns the bulk of revenues supported by robust output from its manufacturing and retail operations.

The company’s manufacturing network now spans six cutting-edge factories, strategically positioned across Jamaica. These include its Grace Agro-processors plant in Denbigh, Grace food processors meats, Grace Agro-processors Houndslow, Dairy Industries Jamaica, Grace Food Processor (NALCAN) along with its more recently acquired UniBev factory which specialises in the bottling of spring water.

In addition to the production of high-quality high-branded food products, GK’s manufacturing division also offers robust co-manufacturing and private label solutions with exceptional production capacity and scalability to meet global demands.

GraceKennedy already has a foothold in Guyana and in moving on this offer will further lay the groundwork for expanded operations and deeper market integration.

“Our current operations include the distribution of Grace and Grace-owned food brands through two distributors as well as a 30-year representation of our Western Union brand and the availability of our Bill Express Service,” James said. (Jamaica Observer)