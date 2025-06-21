GPF launches first-ever taser certification course

IN a landmark move toward modernising law enforcement practices, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), in partnership with the Guyana Prison Service, the Amethyst School of Martial Arts, and the Security Training Academy, launched a three-day Taser Certification Course, on Thursday, at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary.

The initiative—marking the first time the GPF is formally integrating non-lethal force into its operational toolkit—aims to equip officers with the skills and legal knowledge necessary to safely and effectively use Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs), including the TX200P model and Body-Worn Camera (BWC) systems.

Chairing the opening ceremony, Deputy Superintendent London introduced Assistant Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim, who explained that the programme was more than routine training.

“This is a CEW Operator Certification Course,” Pilgrim emphasised. “It ensures that officers operate within established legal frameworks and understand the appropriate use of force.” He further underscored the importance of this training in the context of election security preparedness for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

Pilgrim also reminded participants that tasers must be used only in situations involving non-compliant individuals, stressing the importance of discipline, discretion, and respect for human rights during law enforcement operations.

Deputy Commissioner and Commander of Region 4A, Mr. McBean, welcomed the initiative, calling it a significant shift in the GPF’s approach to policing.

“This is the first time the Force is officially implementing a non-lethal option like this,” McBean said. “I urge all ranks to take this training seriously. Upon successful completion, you will be officially certified to use these tools.”

Also addressing the gathering was Colonel Souvenir, Chairman of the Joint Services Training Committee, who noted that modern policing requires flexibility and adaptation. “Embracing less-lethal methods is not just a tactical improvement,” he said. “It reflects a broader commitment to professionalism, accountability, and community trust.”

The training includes theoretical and practical sessions designed to familiarise officers with taser operation, legal and ethical considerations, and the integration of body-worn camera systems to enhance transparency and oversight.

The course represents a proactive step by the GPF and its partners to strengthen law enforcement capacity, reduce the risk of excessive force, and promote safer interactions between officers and the public—especially during high-stakes national events such as elections.

The Taser Certification Course will run through June 21 and is expected to certify a cadre of officers ready to support safe, professional, and modern policing across Guyana.