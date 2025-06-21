Guyana Mining School hosts hands-on workshop for UG geology students

The Guyana Mining School is currently hosting a three-day intensive workshop tailored for second- and fourth-year Geology students from the University of Guyana.

The initiative aims to equip future geoscientists with practical, field-ready skills that complement their academic training and better prepare them for careers in Guyana’s expanding natural resources sector.

The workshop is designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and on-the-ground experience, providing students with valuable exposure to real-world prospecting techniques and practices specific to Guyana’s mining industry.

Throughout the training, participants are actively engaged in practical exercises covering key aspects of exploration and data-driven decision-making. The core topics include: An introduction to Guyana’s Mining Industry; Prospecting and Exploration methods applicable to all scales of mining; Sample collection with a focus on Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QC/QA); and Data analysis, interpretation, and evidence-based scientific decision-making.

By the conclusion of the workshop, students are expected to walk away with first-hand field experience that can be directly applied within the mining and exploration sectors—two critical pillars of Guyana’s natural resource economy.

This initiative reflects the growing collaboration between academic institutions and industry stakeholders aimed at building a technically skilled and industry-ready workforce to support Guyana’s sustainable development in the extractive sector.