News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t ramps up agricultural support for Maria’s Pleasure, Zeelandia Farmers
The engagement, which focused on addressing pressing concerns within the farming communities, resulted in the announcement of new interventions to boost agricultural activities
The engagement, which focused on addressing pressing concerns within the farming communities, resulted in the announcement of new interventions to boost agricultural activities

MARIA’S PLEASURE and Zeelandia farmers in the Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Region are set to benefit from enhanced agricultural support, following a recent outreach by Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, and other officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The engagement, which focused on addressing pressing concerns within the farming communities, resulted in the announcement of new interventions to boost agricultural activities. Key among these measures is the deployment of additional equipment to facilitate more timely land clearing and the execution of critical internal drainage and irrigation (D&I) works.

These upgrades are expected to directly benefit approximately 160 farmers in the area, many of whom are engaged in rice and cash crop cultivation, as well as coconut farming.
Over the years, the Ministry of Agriculture has supported these communities through a series of targeted initiatives, including extension services, provision of D&I infrastructure, and access to essential farming inputs. The latest interventions aim to accelerate land development efforts and improve water management, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

According to the Ministry, the move forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening Guyana’s agricultural sector by improving productivity, building climate resilience, and ensuring food security at the community level.

With the increased availability of NDIA equipment, farmers in Maria’s Pleasure and Zeelandia are expected to experience more efficient farm operations, improved crop yields, and greater long-term sustainability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.