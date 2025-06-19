Gov’t ramps up agricultural support for Maria’s Pleasure, Zeelandia Farmers

MARIA’S PLEASURE and Zeelandia farmers in the Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Region are set to benefit from enhanced agricultural support, following a recent outreach by Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, and other officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The engagement, which focused on addressing pressing concerns within the farming communities, resulted in the announcement of new interventions to boost agricultural activities. Key among these measures is the deployment of additional equipment to facilitate more timely land clearing and the execution of critical internal drainage and irrigation (D&I) works.

These upgrades are expected to directly benefit approximately 160 farmers in the area, many of whom are engaged in rice and cash crop cultivation, as well as coconut farming.

Over the years, the Ministry of Agriculture has supported these communities through a series of targeted initiatives, including extension services, provision of D&I infrastructure, and access to essential farming inputs. The latest interventions aim to accelerate land development efforts and improve water management, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

According to the Ministry, the move forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening Guyana’s agricultural sector by improving productivity, building climate resilience, and ensuring food security at the community level.

With the increased availability of NDIA equipment, farmers in Maria’s Pleasure and Zeelandia are expected to experience more efficient farm operations, improved crop yields, and greater long-term sustainability.