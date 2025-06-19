GAWU condemns ‘insensitive’ Village Voice Ad targeting sugar workers

THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has slammed a recent advertisement circulated on the Village Voice’s social media platforms, calling it “disrespectful,” “misleading,” and “deeply disturbing” to the nation’s sugar workers.

In a strongly worded statement, GAWU condemned what it described as a “paid” post that targeted cane cutters and sought to portray them as living in backward conditions. The union said the advertisement was not only insulting to the dignity of sugar workers but also showed a “putrid attempt to denigrate” those in the industry.

“We find the post deeply disturbing and affronting to all sugar workers and their families,” the union said. “It reflects the highly insensitive and dim view held by the promoters of the advertisement and the editorial board of the Village Voice, which, for all intents, accepted and approved the post.”

GAWU noted that this is not the first time Village Voice has expressed what it sees as contempt for the sugar industry and its workers. According to the union, past coverage and editorials from the media outlet have consistently demonstrated “disdainful views” toward sugar workers and the communities that rely on the industry.

Referencing President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s 2025 Enmore Martyrs Day address, the union reminded the public of the findings of an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report on the fallout from estate closures between 2016 and 2017 under the previous administration. The report detailed increased levels of alcoholism, crime, and suicide; a 70 per cent drop in income levels; disrupted education for children; and heightened anxiety among workers.

GAWU contends that while the ad may claim to promote a better life for sugar workers, it comes from voices and platforms that supported decisions which brought severe hardship to sugar belt communities.

“The workers shall not be deceived by cheap talk and rhetoric; they are conscious and know who has their backs,” the union concluded.