AFC’s Juretha Fernandes hinted as APNU’s PM candidate –Mahipaul sidelined

ALLIANCE For Change (AFC)’s Juretha Fernandes has been hinted as the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

The Guyana Chronicle was on Wednesday reliably informed that Fernandes has been named as a key candidate to run alongside PNC/R’s leader Aubrey Norton.

The announcement diverges from earlier speculation that opposition MP Ganesh Mahipaul would be selected for the Prime Ministerial position.

Back in April, Fernandes had pushed back against mounting speculation surrounding her presence alongside PNCR officials during a recent parliamentary outreach in Essequibo.

In an invited comment to sections of the local media, Fernandes said her attendance was based solely on her duty as an elected representative responding to the needs of her constituents.

“The leader of the opposition, Aubrey Norton, or the PNCR, can’t offer me the prime ministerial position. It is not a possibility. I am not a member of the PNCR,” Fernandes had said.

Over the past few weeks, talks surrounding the formation of a coalition between the APNU and AFC have faced significant setbacks, with both parties reaching repeated deadlocks in negotiations. However, amid growing indications of further defections from the AFC, the party is now proposing new terms to the APNU in an effort to revive the partnership.