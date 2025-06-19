Guyana records 58 road deaths so far in 2025

– majority linked to speeding

-Home Affairs Ministry underscores ‘Do the Right Thing’ campaign

THE Ministry of Home Affairs is sounding the alarm over a troubling spike in road fatalities across Guyana, as new statistics reveal a 17 per cent increase in deadly accidents during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Between January 1 and June 14, Guyana recorded 54 fatal road accidents, up from 46 in 2024, resulting in 58 deaths—two more than last year.

The Ministry described the situation as deeply concerning, emphasising that these figures represent not just statistics, but real lives lost, grieving families, and the collective burden of preventable tragedies.

Speeding remains the leading killer on Guyana’s roads, contributing to 48 of the 54 fatal accidents so far this year. Inattentiveness accounted for five accidents, while pedestrian error was identified in at least one case.

While the overall number of traffic accidents saw a slight four per cent decrease—falling from 687 in 2024 to 660 in 2025—the rise in fatal crashes casts a shadow over progress in other areas. Notably: Child fatalities

dropped by 67 per cent, from three in 2024 to one in 2025; and Serious accidents declined by nine per cent, minor accidents by six per cent, and damage-only accidents by four per cent.

However, motorcyclists remain the most vulnerable group, with 30 fatalities recorded in 2025—a 50 per cent increase from 20 last year. Alarmingly, 23 of the deceased motorcyclists were not wearing helmets. The number of pillion rider deaths (motorcycle passengers) skyrocketed by 600 per cent, increasing from one to seven, none of whom wore helmets.

Fatalities among pedal cyclists also increased, from four to five, with four victims not wearing helmets.

There was some good news in the pedestrian category, with fatalities dropping by nearly 44 per cent, from 16 to nine. However, inattentiveness contributed to four of those deaths, and two pedestrians died after crossing into the path of moving vehicles.

Additionally, eight car occupants died in crashes this year—all unbelted—while seven drivers also lost their lives, five of whom were not wearing seat belts. No fatalities were recorded among minibus passengers, or among persons being towed or travelling in lorries and vans.

In response to the statistics, the Ministry is doubling down on its “Do the Right Thing” campaign, which urges Guyanese road users to adopt a culture of caution, responsibility, and respect for road safety laws.

“These tragedies are largely avoidable,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Wearing a helmet or seat belt, slowing down, and staying alert can mean the difference between life and death. Every Guyanese has a role to play in creating safer roadways.”

The Ministry is appealing to all drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to make smarter choices, warning that poor decisions continue to cost lives.

“Do the Right Thing: respect the rules, protect your life, and help increase the peace on Guyana’s roads,” the Ministry emphasised.