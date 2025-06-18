Traffic being diverted to facilitate Diamond/Grove road expansion project

THE East Bank Demerara corridor, a key route for commercial and daily commuting, is undergoing changes to support the Diamond/Grove road expansion project.

This road sees more than 30,000 vehicles each day, making its maintenance and improvement a top government priority for safe and efficient travel.

New traffic arrangements

* Rerouting announcement: On Tuesday, officials announced a new traffic plan to help reduce congestion and move forward with the next phase of the project.

Vehicle routing:

* Trucks, public transportation and large vehicles will keep using the main road

* Private cars will be directed onto specially built bypasses.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill explained that bypasses were built before construction started to minimise traffic interruptions.

“Long before we started this project, we ensured that we created the adequate bypasses… as of today, we want to start diverting the traffic. This won’t be forever, we want to get this wrapped up as fast as possible,” he stated.

Motorists leaving the East Bank can use the Jimbo Bridge, connected to Diamond. From there, several access points lead to the Heroes Highway.

“We have ensured we have made all the necessary connections for people to go down through Heroes Highway, connect through Diamond and come through the bypasses so that you don’t have to be on this carriageway,” the public works minister explained.

Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh pledged support to help manage new traffic patterns and reduce congestion.

He emphasised that while these changes are necessary for development, the traffic department is committed to supporting the public during this time.

The Special Projects Unit (SPU) is managing the project to allow trucks to move without damaging the pavement.

Head of the SPU Collin Gittens explained that the road was excavated, and all sub-base materials were removed. These have been replaced with layers of white sand, separation fabric, loam, Geo-Cell filled with sifting materials, topped with crusher run and asphaltic concrete to ensure structural integrity.

The transformation of the corridor is ongoing from the Ganga Temple in Grove all the way to Timehri.

The East Bank Road network is vital not only for locals but also for tourists and returning Guyanese, as it is the main route into Georgetown and shapes the first impression of Guyana for many visitors. (DPI)