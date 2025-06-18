GAWU President hails PPP/C’s ‘concrete’ commitment to enhancing workers’ welfare

–backs President Ali, party for a second term

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) Seepaul Narine has formally endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and, by extension, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for a second term, highlighting the administration’s steadfast dedication to the nation’s working class.

Narine’s endorsement comes amid growing recognition of the government’s policies and initiatives aimed at uplifting workers, and improving their quality of life, which he described as “deep and unwavering” in their commitment.

“The prosperous future of Guyana is being built before our eyes. We are living through a moment of great opportunity; the gains we have made must be protected and strengthened,” Narine told a gathering at the 77th commemoration of the Enmore Martyrs on Monday.

Reflecting on recent developments in the sugar industry and wider economic progress, Narine pointed to concrete actions taken by the government as evidence of its dedication.

“In 2024, our Union and GuySuCo signed a three-year wage salary agreement that provides for increased remuneration among improvement in conditions of work.

“Comrades, this is not cheap talk or empty promises, but a tangible investment, and a clear demonstration of a caring and compassionate government,” Narine said.

He added: “Comrades, in the sugar industry, we have seen real investments; the reopening of estates, training and reskilling initiatives, and a renewed sense of purpose. We have seen jobs being created, lives being rebuilt, and faith being restored. We have witnessed a government that does not only speak of workers’ rights but promotes change.”

Narine also praised President Ali’s broader leadership, which he characterised as inclusive, future-focused, and rooted in respect for the working class.

“President Irfaan Ali’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative, not only for sugar, but for all sectors of our economy; we have had a national renewal, creating opportunities for youths, empowering women,

improving infrastructure and setting Guyana on a path to become a modern, diversified and prosperous nation, and in all this, comrades, he has never forgotten where he came from. He has always honoured the working class,” Narine said.