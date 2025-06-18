Oko West developer signs major US$83M equipment deal with Komatsu–Genequip

GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc., a subsidiary of G Mining Ventures Corp., has officially signed a landmark agreement with Komatsu–Genequip for the supply of mobile equipment for its flagship Oko West Gold Project, located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a press release, the signing took place on Monday, June 16, 2025, in the boardroom of GMIN’s corporate headquarters at the Pegasus Corporate Suites and Business Centre, Kingston, Georgetown.

The agreement was executed by Louis-Pierre Gignac, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of G Mining Ventures Corp., and Schelte van Dijk, Managing Director of Genequip.

Also present were Renger van Dijk, Chairman of Genequip, and Omar Abril, Senior Project Manager of Komatsu.

Representing GMIN were Country Manager Bjorn Jeune; Administrative Services Manager, Ravi Samaroo; and Communications Specialist, Stacy Carmichael.

As part of the agreement, GMIN will acquire a fleet of over 60 Komatsu mobile equipment units, valued at over US$83 million.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in June 2025, and will continue through to the start of production in 2028.

In addition to supplying state-of-the-art equipment, Genequip, Komatsu’s exclusive representative in Guyana since 1993, will provide comprehensive maintenance and parts support to ensure long-term operational excellence at the Oko West site.

Komatsu, a globally recognised leader in the manufacture of heavy machinery, brings its expertise in mining, construction, and utility equipment to support the success of the project.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to equipping our team with the highest quality machinery, ensuring both operational excellence and safety,” said Louis-Pierre Gignac, CEO of G Mining Ventures.

“We are proud to partner with Komatsu and Genequip, two globally respected companies, as we continue to invest in Guyana’s future.”

“As we build the Oko West Gold Project, our focus remains on safety, sustainability, and local capacity building,” Gignac said, adding: “This investment strengthens our ability to deliver a project that benefits not only our shareholders, but also the people and communities of Region Seven.”

A symbolic painting was presented to Gignac by the Genequip team in recognition of the partnership and shared vision for sustainable development in Guyana.

“This agreement represents another key milestone in the advancement of the Oko West Gold Project, and aligns with GMIN’s broader vision of delivering lasting value for its stakeholders and host communities,” the company said.