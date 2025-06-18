ABCEU diplomats meet with political contenders ahead of September 1 polls

CHIEFS of Mission of the ABCEU recently met with political contenders for the upcoming September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

United States of America (US) Ambassador, Nicole Theriot; United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner, Jane Miller; Canadian High Commissioner, Sébastien Sigouin; and European Union (EU) Ambassador, Rene van Nes conducted a series of meetings engaging the leaders of the parties separately on matters related to the election.

Representing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) during this engagement was General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, at Freedom House.

General Secretary Jagdeo, according to a post on the US Embassy’s Facebook page, outlined the PPP/C’s vision for a second term in office, and shared his views on the elections on September 1.

The ABCEU Chiefs of Mission, in their meeting with People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader Aubrey Norton and his team at PNCR headquarters, were told of the party’s vision heading into elections.

The diplomats also engaged Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Nigel Hughes, and AFC executive members on the party’s platform and priorities for Guyana’s September 1 elections.

In all of the engagements, the envoys shared their countries’ planned support for free, fair, and transparent elections in Guyana.

The last General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020. It was widely reported that an international Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2020 elections found evidence of collusion among senior GECOM officials to manipulate results in favour of the APNU+AFC coalition.

The CoI report highlighted brazen attempts by officials to derail the vote-counting process, and declared that former GECOM Chief Elections Officer (CEO Keith Lowenfield; former Deputy CEO at GECOM Roxanne Myers; and former Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo were principally responsible for efforts to subvert the election results. The accused remain out on cash bail as the trial continues.

This time around, after ballots have been casted and the results have been announced, it is the hope of President Dr. Irfaan Ali that the 2025 polls will be marked by love, unity and strength of character.

“It must be about one government governing for one Guyana. It is about a parliamentary democracy debating with purpose, and representing their constituents; it is about healing in love, and moving forward in peace and fulfilment,” the President had said.