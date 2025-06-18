GuySuCo CEO demands $25M, public apology from Stabroek News over ‘libelous publication’

PAUL Cheong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), has formally demanded $25 million in damages, a public apology, and a full retraction from Stabroek News, in response to what he described as a defamatory letter published in the paper’s Letters to the Editor section on May 19, 2025.

In a letter of demand sent through his legal team at Cameron and Shepherd, Cheong contended that the publication falsely suggests he corruptly procures unfit parts, prioritises personal business over official responsibilities, and lacks the accountability and competence required for his role.

His attorneys argued that the claims are not only baseless but have caused serious harm to his reputation, which they describe as “well-respected and prominent” in Guyana’s business sector.

The letter stated that Cheong has over four decades of experience and has been serving as CEO of GuySuCo since 2024, following his previous tenure as a member of the corporation’s Board of Directors.

It highlighted his prior service as Chairman of the Private Sector Commission during 2021 and 2022, and his involvement with several other major companies, including Guyana Oil Company Ltd., National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd., Sterling Products Ltd, North American Fire and General Insurance Company Ltd, and Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd.

Cheong’s legal team insisted that the publication has caused significant embarrassment, distress, and reputational damage.

They argued that the natural and ordinary meaning of the published statements paints a false and defamatory image of Cheong as unfit for office, thereby making it imperative for the matter to be addressed urgently.

The demand calls for a retraction and apology to be published in a similar position as the original letter, indemnification of legal costs, and compensation for reputational injury.

The Editor-in-Chief of Stabroek News has been asked to respond to the letter by July 3, 2025.

Cheong’s attorneys made it clear that failure to meet these demands would leave him with no alternative but to pursue legal action, as all rights remain reserved. As of press time, Stabroek News had not issued a public response to the letter of demand.