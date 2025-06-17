‘Unlawful, dangerous’ to not give passage to emergency vehicles 

THE Guyana Police Force Traffic Department has reminded all motorists that it is unlawful and dangerous to not give way to emergency vehicles, for example those from the Guyana Fire Service, police, and ambulance services when they are responding to emergencies and operating with sirens, warning lights (beacon lights), or other emergency signals.

Contrary to Section 4 (1)– (3) of the Road Traffic (Guyana Fire Service) Order made under Section 49 of Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act 51:02.:

1. Drivers are legally required to pull over and stop as near as possible to the left side of the road and remain stationary when an emergency vehicle is approaching, particularly during hours of darkness (by dipping or dimming headlights), until the emergency vehicle has passed.

2. On dual carriageways, vehicles must stop on both sides of the roadway when an emergency vehicle is approaching and remain stationary until it has fully passed.

3. No vehicle is allowed to follow or trail an emergency vehicle after it has passed. This practice is a violation of the law and obstructs critical emergency operations.

“The Traffic Department has observed a worrying trend of drivers deliberately following closely behind emergency vehicles in an attempt to bypass traffic congestion,” the police release said.

This act endangers road safety, interferes with emergency response efforts, and violates road traffic law, endangering not only themselves but other road users as well.

Such actions could result in the offenders being arrested and charged for failing to give right-of-way; this can lead to prosecution and even suspension of their driver’s licence.

The Department is urging drivers to remain alert and yield immediately to approaching emergency vehicles, ensuring to pull to the left or near side of road safely and stop, given a clear way for emergency vehicles.

The police is also advising drivers not to attempt to follow emergency vehicles, once they pass, and to avoid inappropriate lane changes or actions that may obstruct emergency access routes.