New ‘Golden Generations Hub’ aims to preserve physical, mental well-being of ‘seniors’

THE village of Westminster in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is now home to the newest Golden Generations Hub, officially launched on Monday by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through its Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU).

According to information on the ministry’s page, this initiative is designed to create a welcoming and inclusive space where seniors could relax, share stories, build lasting friendships, and take part in engaging and enjoyable activities.

Hosted at the Westminster Community Centre, the hub aims to preserve the physical and mental well-being of our older citizens, allowing them to connect, laugh, and thrive during their golden years.

In a meaningful effort to bridge the digital divide, the ministry’s DCU has also partnered with the National Library to introduce seniors to modern technology in a hands-on and approachable way.

While fun and social activities unfold, library staff will be on hand to help elders navigate their devices, empowering them to stay informed and connected in today’s fast-moving digital world.

“The launch of this new hub signals yet another step by the ministry in ensuring that older folks are not left behind, but instead are embraced, engaged, and equipped to enjoy a fulfilling life,” the ministry said.

The objective is to create this initiative in every community across Guyana, so that all seniors can benefit from a welcoming and calm environment.