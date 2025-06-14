Quarry investments driving economic growth, community development in Region Seven

–Dr. Ramsaroop highlights after visit to three operations producing collectively 2.4M tonnes of aggregate annually

CHIEF Investment Officer of the Government of Guyana and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop has emphasised the enormous economic and social impact of three significant quarry investments in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to information on Go-Invest’s Facebook page, Dr. Ramsaroop, along with a team from the agency, conducted a monitoring visit to three major quarry operations in Region Seven: Black Jaguar Investment Group Inc., EKAA HRIM, and York Investment Inc.

These are three of the 12 quarry investments facilitated by the agency over the past five years, Go-Invest said.

Notably, among these three operations, one is a local investment, one is a foreign direct investment, and one is a joint venture between a local and foreign company.

“These strategic investments play a pivotal role in sustaining the momentum of Guyana’s infrastructure revolution—one of the cornerstones of national development under President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s administration,” Go-Invest said.

Over the past five years, Guyana has accelerated its transformation into a regional economic leader, with strong quarry output serving as a key enabler.

Collectively, the three operations produce approximately 2.4 million tonnes of aggregate annually, supplying vital raw materials for the construction of roads, bridges, housing developments, and energy projects across the country.

These are multimillion-dollar undertakings that reflect strong investor confidence in Guyana’s stable, pro-growth environment, Go-Invest said.

“In addition to their economic impact, the quarry sites contribute significantly to inclusive growth by creating employment opportunities in surrounding communities. Local residents are being trained and upskilled in technical roles, with knowledge transfer and capacity building integrated into daily operations. This approach is fostering a more resilient and empowered workforce in rural regions,” the agency said.

Go-Invest quoted Dr. Ramsaroop as saying: “Quarrying is not just about extraction—it is about nation-building. These operations embody the kind of transformative investment that drives both economic growth and community development.”

Operating in a capital-intensive and highly regulated industry, these quarries reflect Guyana’s capacity to support complex industrial ventures that meet international standards in logistics, environmental stewardship, and operational scale, the agency said.

Go-Invest added: “The Agency will continue conducting nationwide monitoring visits to ensure transparency, provide support, and align with the country’s broader development agenda. These field engagements are essential to strengthening investor partnerships and advancing Guyana’s Vision 2030.”