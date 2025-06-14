Police destroy over $21M worth of dried cannabis, plants at Yarrowkabra Backdam

A TEAM of Police ranks on Friday found and destroyed two separate cannabis farms at Yarrowkabra Backdam.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the farms measured two acres and one acre, respectively.

The two-acre farm contained about 4,500 cannabis plants ranging from three feet to five feet in height.

A makeshift camp and a barrel containing about 140lbs dried cannabis were found at the camp.

The one-acre farm contained about 1,500 cannabis plants, ranging from one to two feet in height.

Both farms, along with the dried cannabis and plants, were destroyed by fire. The estimated street value of the narcotics destroyed by the team is approximately $21,083,664.