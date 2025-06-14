News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police destroy over $21M worth of dried cannabis, plants at Yarrowkabra Backdam
Weed

A TEAM of Police ranks on Friday found and destroyed two separate cannabis farms at Yarrowkabra Backdam.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the farms measured two acres and one acre, respectively.

The two-acre farm contained about 4,500 cannabis plants ranging from three feet to five feet in height.

A makeshift camp and a barrel containing about 140lbs dried cannabis were found at the camp.

The one-acre farm contained about 1,500 cannabis plants, ranging from one to two feet in height.

Both farms, along with the dried cannabis and plants, were destroyed by fire. The estimated street value of the narcotics destroyed by the team is approximately $21,083,664.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.