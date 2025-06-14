Discussions to construct bridge linking Guyana, Suriname at advanced stage

–Dr Singh says; points to emphasis on boosting regional connectivity

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, has announced that discussions to construct a bridge linking Guyana and Suriname are at an advanced stage and are expected to resume once Suriname’s newly elected government is settled.

Speaking on the second day of the Jamaican Export and Investment Mission at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown on Friday, Dr. Singh revealed that while actual construction has not yet begun, plans remain firmly on the agenda.

“We’re building a bridge to Suriname,” he told attendees, adding: “We haven’t started the bridge, but we had an advanced stage of discussions with our Surinamese counterparts. And of course, Suriname has had an election recently, so once they are settled over there, we will resume our discussions.”

The proposed bridge is part of a broader regional infrastructure vision aimed at improving cross-border connectivity between Guyana, Suriname, and Brazil.

Dr. Singh emphasised that the government is working on transport infrastructure over the next five years that will enable seamless road travel from Georgetown to Paramaribo or Brazil.

“This opens up all sorts of possibilities…,” he added, underscoring the economic and social potential of enhanced regional integration through modern infrastructure.

The Guyana-Suriname bridge, once completed, is expected to be a key link in fostering stronger ties among South American and Caribbean nations, boosting trade flows and unlocking untapped tourism opportunities.

The bridge, which will span approximately 3.1 kilometres, is set to connect Moleson Creek in Guyana to South Drain in Suriname, with a landing point on Long Island in the Corentyne River. Plans are underway to transform Long Island into a vibrant commercial hub and tourist hotspot.

The envisioned duty-free zone will feature significant infrastructural developments, including hotels, recreational parks, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, and a variety of entertainment venues.

Last month, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, announced that the sod-turning ceremony to officially launch construction of the Corentyne River bridge would take place in a matter of weeks.

He made the statement during the official opening of the Guyana office of GuySure Aggregate and Sand Inc., a subsidiary of Suriname’s state-owned company, Grassalco.

Dr Singh also provided an update on the ongoing construction of the Linden-Lethem Highway, noting that Phase One is progressing smoothly, with dozens of bridges already completed.

BOOSTING ECONOMIC ACTVITIES

With the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government placing more emphasis on hemispheric connections, the highway is expected to significantly boost trade and economic activities between Guyana and Brazil, opening up new opportunities for commerce and cross-border collaboration.

“We recognise that, historically, one of the biggest impediments to our competitiveness has been the smallness of our economy. If you are producing something for only 800,000 persons, you are doing it in the absence of any real economies of scale—certainly compared to if you are doing it for eight or 80 million people,” the finance minister reasoned.

He noted that the government aims to expand the economic space for anyone conducting business in Guyana, emphasising the clear advantages of improved transport connectivity with both Brazil and Suriname.

In April of this year, the government commissioned more than $7.7 billion in bridges between Lethem in Region Nine and Linden in Region 10, drastically improving connectivity and paving the way for economic growth in the areas.

A total of 45 bridges were constructed as part of the transformative Kurupukari to Lethem and Mabura Hill to Kurupukari projects. Together, these projects have provided a link between Northern Brazil and the Atlantic Ocean through Port Georgetown.

Further, the Linden to Lethem road-link has greatly reduced travel time for commuters and unlocked opportunities, including agriculture and tourism.

Emphasising that “transport infrastructure is a big priority” for the government, Minister Singh highlighted the numerous projects currently underway.

He noted that these developments will not only strengthen the national economy but also pave the way for the creation of new communities and agricultural lands.

Minister Singh highlighted that enhancements to port and maritime infrastructure are currently in progress, aimed at strengthening shipping connections both within the region and on a global scale.