Sydney Allicock breaks ranks with APNU+AFC, endorses President Ali for second term

FORMER A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Sydney Allicock has endorsed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The endorsement comes ahead of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the ruling PPP/C seek re-election.

In an invited comment to sections of the local media, Allicock said: “Within the Coalition I believed in…the issue is that we seemed to have lost our way, and being a GAP [Guyana Action Party] member, a small party within the coalition, we felt neglected; left out of the picture.”

Reflecting on the early days of the coalition, Allicock noted that under the leadership of former President David Granger, the smaller parties had a seat at the table, and a meaningful role to play. That, he says, has since changed.

Allicock pointed to the lack of coordination and trust among the coalition partners in the lead-up to the 2025 elections, stating that despite meetings with both the AFC and PNC, there was no real confidence in their readiness.

“And, coming up to this election, although we had meetings with AFC and PNC, we were never confident enough that we were ready to go. Everybody wants to be president; not seeing the bigger picture; not seeing what it could be for us to truly unite and discuss the way forward,” Allicock said.

He added that these challenges stemmed from a power struggle within the coalition, which ultimately hindered progress.

Allicock’s decision to endorse President Ali is rooted in his desire to see Guyana move forward under strong and stable leadership. He expressed belief in the President’s ability to achieve greater development, if given the continued opportunity to lead.

“I would like to see Guyana moving forward, and at the present state, I see if President Ali would be given the chance for moving as the president, if I use that word, I believe much more will be achieved.”

Concluding his remarks, Allicock emphasised the importance of national unity, noting that the country’s progress depends on coming together as one.

“What I would love to see is the unification of this country,” he said.

Allicock joins several other known figures from within the opposition ranks, both former parliamentarians and long-time party operatives, who have come forward to express similar sentiments, citing President Ali’s performance, inclusive policies, and transformational development agenda as key reasons for their shift in allegiance.