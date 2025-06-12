EU signs agreement to deploy election observation mission

– to monitor September 1 elections following new agreement

IN a significant step toward ensuring transparency and credibility in Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections, the European Union, on Wednesday, formalised its support through the signing of an Administrative Arrangement (AA) for the deployment of a European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM).

Ambassador Rene van Nes signed the agreement on behalf of the EU, alongside Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, and Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The agreement outlines the framework under which the EUEOM will operate, laying the legal and logistical groundwork for its presence in the lead-up to the elections scheduled for September 1, 2025. The mission will assess all aspects of the electoral process, including the legal framework, electoral administration, campaigning, voting, counting, and the announcement of results.

This marks a continuation of the EU’s long-standing support for democratic processes in Guyana, following its previous observation missions that have contributed to electoral reforms and increased public confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election, the presence of international observers is seen as critical to maintaining peace, accountability, and public trust.

The signing of the AA signifies a collaborative commitment by Guyana and the European Union to uphold the principles of free and fair elections, reinforcing the country’s democratic credentials on the global stage.