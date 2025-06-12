Guyanese urged to avoid unlawful entry into United States

– Foreign Affairs Ministry notes strict U.S. immigration enforcement measures

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is urging Guyanese nationals to comply fully with U.S. immigration laws following a diplomatic note from the United States government outlining heightened enforcement measures and legal consequences for individuals attempting to enter or remain in the country unlawfully.

According to the Ministry, in a release on Wednesday, the diplomatic communication comes in light of the reinstatement and expansion of several immigration enforcement policies under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. These include a renewed focus on prosecuting individuals for illegal entry, unlawful presence, and other immigration-related offences.

The Ministry stated that while the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers for tourism, education, and employment, foreign nationals found to be in breach of immigration laws—including those who overstay their visas or violate the terms of their admission—face serious penalties. These include arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, or substantial fines.

Guyanese citizens are therefore advised to use only legal and authorised avenues for migration, employment, and education in the U.S. The Ministry also strongly encourages those currently residing in the United States without legal status to depart voluntarily in order to avoid the consequences of enforcement actions.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation strongly urges all Guyanese nationals to comply fully with the immigration laws and regulations of the United States of America,” the statement read.

The advisory serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to international migration laws and comes amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to reduce unlawful migration and enforce border security.