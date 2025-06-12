EPA empowers students to lead fight against plastic waste

IN observance of World Environment Day (WED) 2025, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted the third edition of its Green Theatre initiative on Wednesday, aiming to educate and inspire young minds to take action against plastic pollution, the global theme for this year’s observance.

Held as an edutainment event, Green Theatre III targeted schoolchildren and environmental stakeholders across Guyana, using a creative and interactive approach to underscore the dangers of improper plastic waste disposal and the urgent need for environmental stewardship.

Delivering remarks at the event, Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsaram, addressed the pressing issue of environmental neglect, particularly the harmful effects of single-use plastics. “Plastics itself is not the problem,” he explained. “It is how we dispose of and treat with garbage that has led to this crisis of plastic pollution.”

Parsaram noted that the EPA is spearheading efforts to change public attitudes, starting with littering at the seawall and extending to broader national behavioural shifts. He said the Green Theatre series serves as a platform to instill environmental values in youth who, in turn, can influence their families and communities.

“It harms the environment, the fishes, the marine mammals, the wildlife in general—and it looks terrible,” Parsaram said. “So I ask that everybody join us. Let’s change our attitude towards the environment. Let’s look out for each other. Let’s end plastic pollution now.”

Also addressing attendees was Seon Hamer, Head of Department and Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Guyana. Hamer issued a stark warning to students: “Plastic is in our rivers, it’s in our food, it’s in fish, and even in the air we breathe. Microplastics have been found in every human organ, including the brain and lungs.”

Emphasising the urgency of the issue, Hamer challenged students—from the primary to university level—to become active participants in the fight against plastic pollution. “You are the change makers. The policy writers. The future CEOs, engineers, educators—and maybe even the next president or prime minister,” he said.

He encouraged students to: Promote the use of reusable bags and containers, Organise clean-up campaigns, Create posters and awareness materials, and Launch social media challenges to discourage single-use plastics.

“Let’s flip the script,” Hamer urged. “Let’s have millions of people saying: I’m one person, and I can make a difference when it comes to plastic pollution.”

As the world commemorates World Environment Day 2025 under the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” Guyana’s EPA is reinforcing its message: real change begins with education, action, and a commitment from every citizen—especially the next generation—to protect our environment.