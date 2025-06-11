Pomeroon River communities benefit from $2.5B investment in drainage, irrigation systems –Agriculture Minister

MINISTER of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has announced that $2.5 billion has been invested in improving critical drainage and irrigation systems in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River areas. The initiative includes bed-and-drain works to remove blockages, along with the deployment of pontoons and excavators.

Speaking at a farmers’ meeting recently held in the auditorium of the Anna Regina Secondary School, Minister Mustapha highlighted the transformative strides made in the agricultural sector under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

“Agriculture has been phenomenal. I want to tell you, four years ago when President Ali became President of our country, the agriculture sector was in decline. At that time, Guyana had lost its place in CARICOM. We had seen a downturn in production, and there were a lot of promises by the former government,” Mustapha stated.

Addressing the importance of cash-crop production in the Pomeroon, he noted that the area is highly productive and continues to receive targeted investment. He emphasised the ministry’s ongoing efforts to support farmers, particularly through the distribution of fertilisers.

“These are developments in the agriculture sector. That is why today, Guyana is standing out amongst the world’s 186 countries—Guyana stands out as one of the most important countries in terms of agriculture development,” Mustapha added.

The minister also criticised the previous APNU+AFC government, now the opposition, for failing to fulfil promises made to rice farmers. He noted that under the PPP/C government, the sector has made remarkable progress.

Last year, Guyana produced 725,000 tonnes of rice. This year, the target has been raised to 822,000 tonnes.

“What has been the commitment of the PPP/C government and President Ali–two years ago in 2023– when we had a decline in paddy prices, I came right here to the Essequibo Coast. A number of farmers met with us and

said the price that millers were paying them was low, and this region was receiving the lowest. The PPP/C intervened,” Mustapha said.

He further explained that the government has continued to engage with millers to ensure better prices for rice farmers. This year, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) began purchasing directly from farmers, marking another intervention aimed at improving their livelihoods.

Farmers in the Pomeroon River area—both rice and cash-crop producers—have expressed appreciation for the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance their quality of life and agricultural productivity.

“We in the Pomeroon River [are] very thankful for the bed-and-drain project; it has improved drainage and our fields are protected from flooding,” farmer Francis Miguel said