Guyana continues to empower persons living with disabilities

–preserve, promote their rights, First Lady Ali tells global stakeholders at UN forum

FIRST Lady Arya Ali has underscored Guyana’s unwavering commitment to advancing the rights of persons living with disabilities through a comprehensive approach that combines international legal standards with innovative local programmes.

The First Lady, who is leading Guyana’s delegation at the Eight Session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, during her address, highlighted how the nation is being guided by the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, described by First Lady Ali as “the gold standard for advancing the rights of persons with disabilities,” is the most advanced international human rights treaty in this area, establishing standards for civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights on the grounds of inclusion, equality and non-discrimination.

Guyana boasts of having a solid legal framework through the Prevention of Discrimination Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act that cumulatively prohibit discrimination in employment, mandate rehabilitation services, and ensure access to education and health.

The Persons with Disabilities Act specifically requires employers to provide equal opportunity and compensation to qualified disabled persons, with noncompliance being assessed heavy penalties.

The law also establishes general protections against discrimination in employment, including hiring, classification, compensation, and opportunities for promotion.

The First Lady said the National Commission on Disability is the primary agency responsible for protecting and promoting these rights.

This institutional framework is supplemented by Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy, demonstrating how social inclusion and environmental sustainability are integrated into national policy-making.

Ali emphasised the government’s practical support mechanisms, which extend far beyond legal protection to include free health and assistive devices, work opportunities, housing support, and educational inclusion.

She said through the One Guyana Initiative, young people with disabilities are supplied with resources and instruments for economic engagement.

The newly established Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation is an example of this integrated approach as it, at the same time, employs individuals with disabilities while conducting technical, vocational, and business development training, the First Lady highlight.

She also drew attention to the collaboration of various institutions—the Mahaica Learning Lab, Board of Industrial Training, Business Centre, and Open Doors Vocational Centre—into a comprehensive skills training ecosystem removes barriers to employment and economic participation.

Furthermore, the Regional Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre provides vital early intervention for children with disabilities, starting to meet needs from as early as possible.

The Men on a Mission programme has also contributed by building houses and donating building materials, reflecting the government’s dedication in several departments and at various levels.

“Chair, a society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. Guyana is proud of our efforts, as we believe that the most effective way to give true meaning to the Convention is through education, empowerment, and engagement. These are the pillars upon which we will continue to build a future where the rights of all persons with disabilities are realised,” the First Lady said.