‘One good term deserves another’: East Bank Berbice residents back President Ali

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

RESIDENTS of Upper East Bank Berbice are voicing strong support for the ongoing transformation of their communities, crediting government-led development initiatives for noticeable improvements in infrastructure, public services, and economic opportunities within the area.

According to residents, the progress made under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali within the area is monumental, as they highlighted road upgrades, clearing of land, improved drainage systems, and support for small businesses as key areas of advancement. Many residents noted that these developments have positively impacted their daily lives and livelihoods.

Expressing confidence in the current administration, residents pledged their support for President Ali’s bid for a second term, saying they believe continued leadership under his presidency will bring even greater progress to the area and region at large.

One such resident, Aniesa Lindie of Scapemode, East Bank Berbice, shared how the changes have directly benefitted her and her neighbors.

“I have seen a lot of development in my community and on the whole on the whole East Bank Berbice because we’ve been living here, now we have our own electricity, we have our own health centre and now we having the road and we having the President also clean five acre land for everybody to do farming each, so I will be voting for him again because they deserve it and now they giving us titles for our land, we never had so they giving it to us,” Lindie said.

Her sentiments reflect a broader wave of community support, as residents credit the government’s intervention for long-awaited improvements, such as the installation of electricity and water systems, roadworks, access to healthcare, and formal land titling. These developments have not only addressed decades-long challenges but are also paving the way for future economic opportunities, especially in agriculture and small-scale enterprise.

With visible signs of transformation and a renewed sense of optimism, many in the region are now rallying behind President Ali’s leadership, signalling strong grassroots backing for his re-election bid.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hamil Porter of Edinburgh Village emphasised the broad scope of development now taking place across the region.

“Mr Irfaan Ali is doing wonderful work. They are doing a lot, a lot, a lot, lot, lot, they doing right now. They developing road structure for road plus for agriculture and they handling certain situations the way it supposed to be handled, all form they trying to help people out… I see they doing good things,” Porter stated.

Residents point to major upgrades in infrastructure, particularly road and drainage systems, along with agricultural support and social programmes, as examples of how the administration is addressing long-standing issues. The commencement of the process for the distribution of land titles has also been a significant step, especially for families who have occupied lands for generations without formal ownership.

As these improvements continue, the atmosphere in Upper East Bank Berbice is one of optimism, with many pledging their vote to ensure the continuation of development under President Ali’s leadership.

Another resident, Aunty Sillo of Mara, Upper East Bank Berbice said, “I feel so happy and so glad that he government giving we currant because I get my grandchildren when they come by me them does say they can’t watch tv, and I feel so happy I go get light and the government doing a lot of things, because for so much years I deh I never work and now I get a ten day work and I does work so I feel so happy and thankful.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Hemraj Chairman of the PleghtAnker – Korthbeeraat Neighborhood Democratic Council added, “Since we take over the NDC we have seen a lot of developments happening, many residents complain and ask for help tubings, they ask for road and you can see we had a stretch actually done, right now we have a mini excavator assisting farmers right through, we assisting with farmers with works on the road shoulders and we have so much other works residents requested but everything take time.”

He said, personally over 95 per cent of the residents in the NDC benefitted directly from the government, “so to give the government a second chance, there is no ifs and buts about it, I see a lot of development, a lot of help.”

Also expressing his appreciation, Bhopaul Seecharran, 49, of Mara, reflected on the generational significance of the developments under the PPP/C administration in his community.

“I am 49 years of age and the things that I see this government doing for this community actually people never even dream about it. Electricity is one, me great great grandmother and grandfather from this area and them always talk how them does be with lamp and now to have electricity in we area that is really a plus to the government.”

He continued, “The road is to a certain stage but there is still more work to be done, drainage and irrigation I think the government doing very well in that field and education, health, I think overall they doing a very good in everything.”

Seecharran noted that all he had to say was that “one good term deserves another.”