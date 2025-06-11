Abundance of opportunities available to work, grow, live a fruitful life

–as a result of targeted, strategic initiatives of the gov’t, Vice-President Jagdeo emphasises to GOAL graduates

–urges them to not be misled by detractors, do their own assessments of the country’s progress

VICE-PRESIDENT Bharrat Jagdeo has urged the newest graduates of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) to seize the opportunities before them, emphasising that their newly acquired skills and certifications should be utilised to achieve further growth and development.

Jagdeo said this in an impromptu address during the final ceremony as part of the two-day graduation events at the National Cultural Centre, where close to 2,000 persons received various certificates and degrees at different levels.

He expressed pride in witnessing the fruits of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning, with thousands of persons graduating, and the number of allotted scholarships even doubling the government’s initial target of 20,000 online scholarships.

The Vice-President said that with various sectors being transformed and Guyana’s economy being diversified as a result of targeted initiatives and strategic policies, there are many opportunities to capitalise on.

“You will have tons of opportunities to work and to grow and to live a fruitful life. [However], it depends on you. Everything in life depends on you and the efforts that you make,” Jagdeo said.

Providing examples, he said that the government has ensured that Local Content Legislation is in place to ensure that Guyanese benefit substantially from the oil and gas sector. There are also plans to expand the legislation to create even more opportunities for locals.

With this, he noted that there are over 1,000 Guyanese companies that have now benefited from over US$700 million in procurement opportunities.

Jagdeo said that there are going to be thousands of new opportunities in the oil and gas sector, which graduates and other Guyanese will have to and should prepare for, as the law that was passed will be expanded to include more sectors.

Meanwhile, he told the graduates that in the environment sector, the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) has been expanded to ensure the country is safe and sustainable.

Jagdeo added that resources earned through this strategy will fund adaptation activities across the country.

He said that the investments that are being made across the country, such as the building out of canals, would not only bring resilience to the farmers and communities but also open up more lands for economic activities.

The Vice-President reiterated that approximately 85,000 acres of land will be opened up in Regions Five and Six for small farmers, along with a development bank that will offer zero-interest financing for small and medium-scale businesses.

“So, I hope that you would look at all of the opportunities in the environment sector,” he told the graduates.

He made it clear that there will also be significant opportunities opening up soon in Guyana’s hospitality and finance, and the digital sectors, so persons must get ready.

The Vice-President challenged persons to do their own assessments of the progress underway, and not be misled by the “noise” coming from detractors of development.

Jagdeo added: “So if you’re trained, you have to think about opportunities that would open up in all of these sectors. Don’t think about just coming to work for government because we’ll be outsourcing a lot of these activities. So, create Guyanese companies, locally owned companies that can help supply the services to the government.”

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, who delivered the feature address at the ceremony, emphasised the importance for persons to choose their career paths wisely to ensure they align with the demands of the growing economy.

He emphasised too that academic achievements would have to be supplement by good work ethics, commitment and dedication.