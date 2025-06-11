GECOM advances preparations for September 1 elections

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Tuesday, reviewed several critical matters as part of its ongoing preparations for the upcoming General and Regional Elections slated for September 1, 2025.

This was according to People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-nominated commissioner, Sase Gunraj in an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle.

He said that among the decisions discussed was a move to revise the official nomination forms to include a declaration clause.

This new addition would require nominators to affirm that they knowingly signed the documents, a step aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in the candidate nomination process.

Commissioners also deliberated on the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and Supernumerary Returning Officers (SROs), who will play key roles in the administration and oversight of the electoral process across the various electoral districts.

Further to this, discussions also included possible locations for the RO and SRO offices. Additionally, the commission also reviewed the most recent cross-matching (fingerprints) report on duplicate applications for registration.

One notable topic of discussion was the matter of prisoners’ participation in the upcoming elections.

According to Commissioner Gunraj, the Commission acknowledged that current legislation does not provide for voting by incarcerated individuals.

However, GECOM Chairperson Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh has undertaken to raise the matter with Attorney-General Anil Nandlall for further guidance.

Tuesday’s meeting served as part of the series of engagements that the commission will go through as it ramps up preparation for the September 1, 2025 election.

Previous meetings of the commission since the announcement of the election date by President Ali were derailed by opposition-nominated commissioners.

Just last week it was noted that a walk-out of those commissioners had stymied the process of the regular meeting going forward to discuss election activities and preparation.