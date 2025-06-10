From conductor to criminologist: The inspiring journey of Sergeant Troy Van Rossum

FROM the bustling streets of Georgetown where he once called out for passengers as a young minibus conductor, to the distinguished graduate of Liverpool John Moores University in the UK, Sergeant Troy Anthony Van Rossum’s story is one of extraordinary resilience, purpose, and transformation.

At just 13 years old, Van Rossum took on the responsibility of helping his family by becoming a minibus conductor. But unlike many of his peers, his hustle wasn’t just for survival—it was a stepping stone.

He used his earnings to fund his education and, by 2011, earned seven CSEC subjects from St. Mary’s High School, a major feat for a teenager navigating both work and studies.

While waiting to be accepted into the University of Guyana, he returned to the buses, not out of obligation, but with a plan: to save for his tuition. It was during this time that he met Prince Wilson, the owner of minibus BMM 1679, whose mentorship and encouragement reinforced Troy’s academic ambitions. It’s a number he recalls with pride, one tied to his past, his grit, and the generosity that helped shape his future.

His university journey officially began in January 2013, when he was accepted into the Diploma in Forestry programme at UG.

But the path was far from smooth. He failed his first exam in Soil Science, scoring just 27 per cent, a moment that could have easily broken his spirit. Instead, it sparked something greater.

What came next was a remarkable show of camaraderie and perseverance. With a support system made up of classmates like Loris Vangenderen, Jermaine Hunte, Devika Singh, Felix Braithwaite, Ronnel Domer, and Terrence Brown, the group lived by a “no man left behind” mantra. Together, they persevered, and together, they all graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees.

Van Rossum had once dreamed of joining the Guyana Defence Force as a Cadet Officer, but a medical issue forced him to pivot. Not one to be defeated, he turned his attention to the Guyana Police Force and successfully enlisted in 2017—the same year he graduated from university. His heart remained committed to service, but now it found a new channel.

In 2022, driven by a passion to understand and reduce crime among youth, Van Rossum applied to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and was awarded a scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Policy at Liverpool John Moores University. There, his passion matured into purpose. He studied the deeper issues behind youth crime—peer pressure, broken homes, neglect—and learned to approach policing with empathy and a focus on early intervention.

“Sometimes, a young person doesn’t need punishment—they need help. They need someone who sees beyond the uniform,” Van Rossum shared.

This philosophy now guides his work on the ground. Whether he’s patrolling or mentoring, he believes that building trust between law enforcement and the community is the first step toward safer, more cohesive neighbourhoods.

But his influence extends far beyond his badge.

Sergeant Van Rossum has led major youth outreach initiatives, including two of Guyana’s largest small-goal football tournaments in partnership with the Back Circle Ballers. These events, fully sponsored by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr., and Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, have created safe and empowering spaces for youth.

As Second Vice President of the Riddim Squad Football Club, he also helps shape the organisation into a centre of opportunity and mentorship for young people.

His early vision for a Police Recruitment Drive has already opened doors for young job-seekers, an initiative backed by club executives and the wider community. But Van Rossum’s ambitions don’t stop there. Looking ahead to 2026, he plans to launch community steelpan clubs and expand youth football and cricket programmes across the country—projects he believes are crucial in preventing crime and building unity.

At the core of his achievements lies a deep sense of gratitude. He thanks God for guiding him, his parents and foster parents for nurturing him, and his wife for standing by him. He is also grateful to the GOAL Scholarship Board, his brothers, extended family, the Guyana Police Force, and close friends who lifted him along the way.

From conductor to criminologist, Troy Van Rossum is living proof that no dream is too big, no start too small, and no challenge too great when you lead with vision, community, and heart.