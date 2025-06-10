Bartica’s electricity supply exceeds current demand

–other developments also benefitting residents, Prime Minister Phillips highlights during community engagement

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Monday conducted a community engagement session with residents of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), as part of the government’s comprehensive public outreach programme.

During the engagement, the Prime Minister reinforced the government’s consultative and people-centred governance approach, emphasising its dedication to inclusive and equitable national development.

The Prime Minister outlined several transformative government-led initiatives, including the allocation of over 50,000 house lots, the construction of new medical facilities, the retrofitting of health centres with telemedicine

technology, particularly in hinterland regions, direct cash transfers to citizens, sustained investments in education and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

Regarding Region Seven specifically, the Prime Minister highlighted the commissioning of a solar farm generating over 1.5 megawatts of power in Bartica, which substantially enhances the town’s energy capacity.

He noted that Bartica now receives an electricity supply exceeding current demand. Additionally, household solar units have been distributed throughout hinterland and riverine communities, with expansion plans underway to reach currently unserved areas.

The Prime Minister addressed various concerns raised by residents during the session, including housing accessibility, energy reliability and infrastructural-development requirements. (Office of the Prime Minister)