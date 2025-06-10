‘Elections, politics are not show business’

–President Ali says, underscores PPP/C’s serious nation-building agenda

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasised the significance of political leadership and national development, cautioning against reducing governance to a spectacle.

Speaking at an event at the weekend, the Head of State asserted, “Elections and politics is not show business.”

Reinforcing this sentiment, President Ali said that the achievements and progress seen in Guyana are not the result of chance, but of deliberate and strategic planning.

“These are not accidental things. These are things that required careful planning; visionary thinking,” he said.

The Head of State further called on citizens and stakeholders alike to remain focused on the path of transformation that his administration has embarked upon.

“Let us ensure that we continue to build on this momentum; that we continue to build on this foundation of transformation, and that we all commit ourselves to invest in a Guyana that makes us stronger together,” he urged.

Speaking to the importance of seriousness in addressing the country’s future, the President stressed that development efforts must not be taken lightly.

“We can only do this if you are serious about the future, and serious about what matters; these are not things to be taken for granted,” he said.

In an apparent reference to recent discourse in the political space, President Ali reiterated his position: “…elections and policies is not show business.”

He also addressed the complexity behind effective governance, highlighting the sustained effort it requires.

“Sometimes it looks simple, but it’s hard work; consistent work. It is critical thinking; it is understanding the way the world operates…,” President Ali said.

Focusing on one of the key sectors, the President pointed to healthcare as an area of strategic national investment.

“…It is understanding where our competitive advantages, and healthcare, and the resources that we’re investing in healthcare is to give us that competitive advantage, so that our private healthcare providers would see a market beyond our borders,” he added.

On Sunday, the government commissioned the new Diamond Regional Hospital, a modern facility President Ali says is among several massive investments that have been made to enhance the delivery of equitable healthcare across the country.

The new hospital will see residents being able to access world-class healthcare, with specialised services in internal medicine and surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics cardiology, mental health and psychology.

Featuring its own oxygen plant, water-filtration system, advanced diagnostics technology, 75 beds, three operating theatres, and several intensive care units, the new hospital meets Chinese, British and American standards.

The facility also has wireless connectivity and advanced electronic systems, all of which align with the government’s vision to embrace a digital healthcare system.

Others are being built at Enmore, Lima Sands, Lethem, Bath, Number 75 Village and Kato. The Diamond facility was constructed under a partnership with China’s Sinopharm International and CAMCE.