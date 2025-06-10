Red Hill residents to receive first-time access to clean water

– as development surges in Region One

FOR the first time in history, residents of the remote riverine community of Red Hill, located along the Barima River in Region One (Barima-Waini), are set to receive access to potable water, a life-changing development that marks a major milestone in the government’s nationwide push to achieve 100 per cent water access.

The project, made possible through the drilling of a new well, will dramatically reduce the community’s dependence on rainwater harvesting and unsafe river water.

Once completed, the new distribution system is expected to serve approximately 95 per cent of households in the central cluster and supply clean water to critical facilities including the school and health centre.

The announcement was made during a recent ministerial visit to Red Hill by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Sewchand, and Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Ramchand Jailal.

Minister Croal confirmed that the well has already demonstrated promising yields and that efforts are now focused on completing the distribution network. He noted that GWI will engage residents in laying the pipelines, providing them with short-term employment and a direct stake in their own development.

Work on the water network is expected to commence by the end of the week, with GWI’s Regional Manager scheduled to return to the community to oversee the process. Residents could begin receiving clean water before the end of June.

This intervention is part of a broader regional transformation. Since 2020, potable water coverage in Region One has increased from 36% to 89%, with a dozen new wells awarded this year alone across the Mabaruma sub-region, benefitting communities such as Hobo Hill, Barasina, Morawannah, and Five Star, among others.

But the transformation of Red Hill goes beyond water. Minister Croal highlighted that more than $150 million has been invested in the community since 2020 through initiatives such as Presidential Grants and the rollout of ICT hubs via the Office of the Prime Minister. The broader region has also seen enhanced investment in education, healthcare, transport, and agriculture.

“Development comes in different forms […] development is also about the people,” Minister Croal said during a community engagement. “Governance is about distributing the wealth so everyone sees and feels the transformation.”

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley echoed the sentiment, noting that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has been allocated over $8 billion this year to drive development across multiple sectors. He cited the construction of a new Waruta-to-Red Hill road as one of many infrastructure projects aimed at improving accessibility and connectivity in the hinterland.

With expanded access to clean water, job creation, and continuous investment in essential services, Red Hill is poised for a new chapter of inclusive and sustainable development.