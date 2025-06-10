92 enrolled in new training programmes at Linden Technical Institute

A TOTAL of 92 individuals are poised to gain valuable technical skills through new training programmes launched on Friday at the Linden Technical Institute (LTI). The initiative, spearheaded by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), under the Ministry of Labour, marks another step in the government’s commitment to workforce development in Region 10.

The programmes launched include Heavy Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO)—a six-month intensive course led by Trainer Mr. Kwesi Griffith—as well as two four-month courses in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Service and Repair and Electrical Installation, both facilitated by Trainer Mr. Michael Turner.

Friday’s orientation session was attended by several key stakeholders, reflecting strong institutional support. Among those present were BIT Board Member and Trainer Mr. Michael Turner; Deputy Principal of LTI, Ms. Keisha Luke-Garraway; BIT Staff Member, Ms. Sueann Williams; HDEO Technician, Ms. Ashaki Coppin, and BIT Region 10 Technical Officer, Ms. Rowena DeJonge.

The training is designed to equip participants with marketable, in-demand skills to enhance employability and contribute to local economic development. The courses also align with BIT’s broader mandate to support Guyanese youth and adults in acquiring practical, industry-relevant knowledge.

The initiative was met with enthusiasm by participants and trainers alike, as the region continues to build capacity in critical technical fields.