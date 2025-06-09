–President Ali says GOAL has made education a right, not a privilege

What if education could adapt to their lives? That one question, posed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, captured the benefits behind the Government of Guyana’s most ambitious higher learning initiative, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

On Monday, as hundreds of graduates walked proudly across the stage at GOAL third graduation ceremony, President Ali called the programme a “revolution in education”, one that has reached far beyond campuses to touch kitchens, farming communities and remote hinterland homes.

“This is more than a graduating ceremony…This is a revolution in education and every one of you is living proof,” the President told the packed auditorium.

According to him, the programme not just as an academic initiative, but a movement that has shifted the national mindset around who gets access to education and how.

“We were not just thinking about degrees… we were thinking about doors,” Ali said.

“About access. About the thousands of talented Guyanese who, for one reason or another, had never been able to walk through the doors of higher learning.”

Since its launch, GOAL has reached over 30,000 citizens, with more than 70 per cent being women, many of whom juggled full-time jobs, parenting and caregiving while pursuing advanced degrees. The President asked the female graduates to stand, and the room rose nearly in full.

“This is what empowering women looks like,” Ali said, beaming. “It’s almost the entire room.”

“GOAL has brought the classroom into people’s homes, into their phones, into their routines… mothers and fathers, nurses and farmers, teachers, clerks, public servants, entrepreneurs, ordinary Guyanese with extraordinary dreams.”

EDUCATION AS A RIGHT, NOT A PRIVILEGE

President Ali explained the programme’s founding philosophy that education should not be a luxury for the few, but a right for all.

“GOAL has changed how we think about education… but more importantly, it has changed who gets access to education…We believe that talent exists in every village, every region, every home and all it needs is a chance to shine,” he said.

He spoke directly to the many graduates who had overcome self-doubt and social pressure to pursue their studies.

“This programme has broken down barriers… even barriers of self-doubt. It has opened doors for those who were told ‘you’re too old,’ or ‘you missed your chance,’ or ‘that’s not for people like you,” Ali said.

But even as he celebrated their achievements, Ali reminded graduates that the responsibility of nation-building now lies in their hands.

“You did not just give yourselves a certificate. You gave yourselves a head start. You positioned yourselves to lead,” he said.

“Guyana needs you… not just in the office or classroom, but in your churches, your villages, your families. In every space where good leadership is needed.”

He urged the graduates to use their education as a tool for positive change and better decision-making for themselves, their families, and the country.

“Education must empower you to make better decisions. Better financial decisions, better health decisions, better choices for your community and your country,” he said.

President Ali ended his address with a call for more Guyanese to seize the opportunity.

“To those still wondering if it’s too late, too hard, or not worth it. I say this, do not let the opportunity pass you by! You’re never too old to learn, never too busy to grow, and never too far to reach GOAL,” the Head of State.

He also reminded the audience that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s push for free university education is not a campaign promise, but a delivered reality.

“When the noise settles on the outside, always remember we invested in you, because we believe in you,” he said. “You are the face of a new Guyana. You are the bridge between where we were and where we are going. You are the proof that when people are given a chance, they will rise. And boy, did you rise,” the Head of State said with pride.

GOAL is a government initiative aimed at providing online scholarships and educational opportunities to Guyanese across various academic levels. Since its launch in 2021, GOAL has awarded nearly 30,000 scholarships to date, exceeding its initial target of 20,000 scholarships for the 2021-2025 period.

The program offers a wide range of courses including vocational certificates, undergraduate diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees, all free of cost.

GOAL partners with multiple accredited local and international institutions, such as the University of the West Indies, University of South California, Amity University (Dubai), Indira Gandhi National Open University, India; International University of Applied Sciences, Germany; JAIN “deemed to be” University, India; Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom; Structuralia, Universidad lsabel I, Spain; Texila American University, Guyana; Unicaf University, Malawi; Unicaf University, Zambia; University of East London, United Kingdom and others to deliver these programs.