New $70M block at Diamond Secondary to be completed this month

– School to offer CAPE from September 2025

THE new block at Diamond Secondary School, East Bank Demerara, is expected to be completed by the end of this month, paving the way for the introduction of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) classes starting September 2025.

This announcement was made by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in a video posted to the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to expand access to advanced secondary education across the country.

In the past four years, CAPE has already been introduced at Anna Regina Secondary, Rosignol Secondary, and West Demerara Secondary Schools. Diamond Secondary will now join this list, serving students from the East Bank corridor.

“We want to see more of our children doing the seven-year high school programme…If children want to do that, we want to give them the choice of being able to stay home in the comfort of their home, community, and region and do it,” Minister Manickchand said.

The new block, valued at over $70 million, was constructed by Simcon Engineering Inc. following a sod-turning ceremony in August 2023.

Once completed, it will accommodate approximately 750 students from Diamond and nearby communities, including the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The addition of CAPE at Diamond Secondary is aligned with the Ministry’s aim to better prepare students for the government’s promise of free tertiary education at the University of Guyana.

The development is part of the Education Ministry’s continued efforts to enhance educational facilities and provide better learning environments for students across Guyana.