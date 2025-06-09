–Housing Ministry dismisses claims of land allocation to non-Guyanese in Little Diamond, Great Diamond

THE Ministry of Housing and Water has firmly refuted social media claims suggesting that house lots or turnkey units in the Little Diamond and Great Diamond communities, East Bank Demerara, were allocated to non-Guyanese.

In a press release issued Sunday, the ministry stated that “all allottees within the Diamond Housing Scheme are Guyanese.”

“Contrary to the baseless rumours, not a single house lot or turnkey unit in the area has been allocated to non-Guyanese,” the ministry declared.

It further highlighted that “as a matter of policy, land allocation is strictly reserved for individuals who are legally recognised as Guyanese in accordance with the laws of Guyana.”

The statement clarified that the beneficiaries of the housing programme were former squatters who had previously occupied sections of the river dam along the East Bank of Demerara.

These individuals hailed from Herstelling, Covent Garden, Prospect, Farm, Diamond, Grove, and Friendship. They were relocated under a zero-tolerance initiative aimed at addressing river dam squatting.

Out of 291 identified squatter households, the ministry reported that 228 families have so far received either house lots or government-constructed homes.

It also addressed concerns over the presence of foreigners in the area, noting that “while 37 Venezuelans were found squatting in the area, they have been deemed ineligible under the housing programme, as it serves only Guyanese.”

Responding to financial misinformation, the ministry clarified the cost of the government-constructed turnkey homes, “These homes adhering to strict quality and design standards were offered at a cost of $5.2 million, not $7 million as falsely reported.”

It also clarified that wooden structures observed in the scheme were “constructed by the relocated squatters themselves, who were allocated land only,” and the ministry had no involvement in those builds.

On the matter of infrastructure, the ministry revealed that “first-phase infrastructure works were completed in the housing scheme, making it accessible, and upgrades will be executed soon.”

Tenders were opened on May 12, 2025, for works valued at $780 million across 39 lots. Contracts were awarded on June 5, and work is set to commence by June 15, with completion expected by July 31.

The ministry warned against misinformation, urging the public “to refrain from sharing sensational claims that only serve to mislead citizens and discredit [the] national housing programme and ongoing development efforts.”