GPSU welcomes renewed engagement, collaboration

– Reports improved dialogue with government

IN a significant shift from years of strained relations, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has acknowledged a renewed tone of engagement with the government, marking what it calls a hopeful path forward for meaningful progress and collaboration within the Public Service.

In a message issued on Sunday to commemorate its 102nd anniversary, the union highlighted the importance of recent engagements, particularly with Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, as signs of improved relations.

“There has been a noticeable shift towards a more respectful and constructive relationship with the GPSU. This renewed tone of engagement is promising and, if sustained, could lead to meaningful progress and a stronger partnership in addressing the needs of public servants,” the GPSU stated.

The union used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to democratic principles and legal accountability.

“As we press forward, GPSU reaffirms its call for greater accountability and adherence to the Rule of Law in all matters concerning public servants. It is imperative that governments respect and comply with court rulings that uphold the rights of workers, particularly those who have lawfully defended themselves and been granted justice through legal proceedings. Justice must not be delayed, disregarded, or denied in a democracy.”

Despite welcoming improved dialogue, the union voiced concern over long-standing challenges, including what it described as ongoing efforts to undermine its influence and relevance.

It also criticised the politicisation of its role, calling for a clearer public understanding of its non-partisan mandate.

“Equally troubling is the tendency to treat the GPSU as a political opponent rather than a legitimate stakeholder.”

The union added: “We must remind the public and policymakers alike that the GPSU is not a political party. We are the representative voice of government employees, an institution built to advocate for their rights, welfare, and dignity, regardless of which political party is in power.”

The GPSU noted that its position is not political, but, rather, principled.

“We speak not in opposition, but in defence of fairness, justice, and good governance.”

The union stressed the need for it to be seen and respected as a body that stands for workers, equity, and the integrity of the Public Service.