Hogstye/Lancaster gets new, modern NDC building

– Minister Parag says infrastructure must be matched by quality service

By Bebi Oosman

IN a major boost to local governance and public service delivery, the Government of Guyana on Sunday commissioned a newly constructed administrative building for the Hogstye/Lancaster Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region Six.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, led the commissioning ceremony, where she underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening community infrastructure and empowering local democratic organs.

“I am very happy and very proud that we can bring this to you today,” Minister Parag told residents gathered at the event.

She highlighted that while the modern structure reflects progress, its true value lies in the quality of service it enables.

“You can have the nicest building, but if you don’t have the service, it makes no sense. This building is not just standing here to look nice, it is to house the people who were elected to serve the community,” Parag asserted.

The newly opened facility will serve 11 villages within the NDC’s jurisdiction and is expected to improve operational efficiency and accessibility for residents seeking key services.

Minister Parag noted that the Hogstye/Lancaster NDC has already submitted its 2024 work plan and, as a result, received its $30 million government subvention.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture will soon provide the NDC with a mini excavator to support road maintenance and drainage upgrades.

She also pointed to wider ongoing development works in the area, including road-rehabilitation and drainage-improvement projects aimed at building long-term community resilience.

Chairperson of the NDC, Sharon Smith, from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), welcomed the building as a turning point for the council and the wider community.

“Things are happening,” she told residents, highlighting the tangible improvements underway.

Local leaders and residents described the structure as a long-overdue investment that will better position the NDC to serve its constituents and respond to local development needs.

The facility is one of several modern NDC buildings being constructed nationwide as part of the government’s push to decentralise services and ensure that all communities benefit from Guyana’s development momentum.